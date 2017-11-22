Raleigh gym owner accused of molesting underage client

Published:
Samuel Oscar Blue (CCBI)


RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 45-year-old Raleigh gym owner faces a sexual battery charge after authorities said he put his hands down an underage girl’s pants against the her will.

Samuel Oscar Blue was arrested late Tuesday and charged after authorities said he inappropriately touched the victim, warrants say.

Blue is listed as the owner of Triangle VertiMax, located at 310 Corporation Pkwy, on the gym’s website.

A person called 911 saying they needed to file a report about a sexual assault, saying the victim was “molested by her athletic trainer” at VertiMax.

Raleigh police confirmed the victim is of high school age.

Blue was scheduled to appear in court on Jan 10.

