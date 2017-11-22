Road rage shooting reported on Wake County highway, deputies say

By Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As people were rushing out of town ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, a road rage incident in Wake County led to gunfire, authorities said.

Someone fired into a vehicle on Interstate 495 about 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

“The suspect pulled up beside the victim and fired one round from his vehicle into the victim’s driver’s seat,” authorities wrote.

The suspect vehicle is a black Dodge Challenger or Charger with tinted windows and factory rims, deputies said. A man in a red sweater was driving, and a woman was in the passenger seat.

It was not immediately clear what happened prior to the shot being fired.

Deputies are asking anyone with information at (919) 856-6911.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s