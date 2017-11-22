Road rage shooting reported on Wake County highway, deputies say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As people were rushing out of town ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, a road rage incident in Wake County led to gunfire, authorities said.

Someone fired into a vehicle on Interstate 495 about 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

“The suspect pulled up beside the victim and fired one round from his vehicle into the victim’s driver’s seat,” authorities wrote.

The suspect vehicle is a black Dodge Challenger or Charger with tinted windows and factory rims, deputies said. A man in a red sweater was driving, and a woman was in the passenger seat.

It was not immediately clear what happened prior to the shot being fired.

Deputies are asking anyone with information at (919) 856-6911.