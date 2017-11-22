Victim forced to withdraw money from Wake County ATM at gunpoint, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A victim told authorities they were forced to drive to a Wake Forest ATM and withdraw cash Wednesday by a suspect wearing a surgical mask and white latex gloves, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 11:30 a.m., the victim said they were driving along Stony Hill Road near Durham Highway in Wake Forest when they came upon a vehicle that was blocking the road.

A male suspect armed with a handgun, described as wearing a surgical mask and white latex gloves, approached the victim’s car and got in the backseat, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect told the victim to drive to the closest ATM. The victim drove to the State Employees Credit Union Cash Points located at NC 98 and Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest an withdrew cash.

After giving cash to the suspect, the victim was ordered to drive south on Capital Boulevard. After the victim got to Oak Forest Road, the suspect got out of the vehicle and ran.

The suspect is described as standing between 6 feet and 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 200 lbs.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie jacket with orange draw strings, black cargo pants, black work boots, a black toboggan, a surgical mask and white latex gloves.

The vehicle that was blocking Stony Hill Road is an older model green in color Toyota occupied by a driver with long blonde hair.

Anyone that has any information, please call the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at 919.856.6911.