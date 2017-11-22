Wake County Animal Center takes in 30 cats in last 3 days, shelter now full

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Animal Center has taken in 30 cats in the last three days alone and there are now 70 cats in the shelter and another 66 in foster care. The shelter is now full, officials said.

Wake County officials said that animals may be euthanized due to health, temperament or space. Although the shelter “makes every effort to save the animals in its care,” euthanasia may be required if the shelter wants to take in any other animals.

In order to help reduce the population of the shelter without resorting to euthanasia, cats 8 years old and older are available for adoption on a “name-your-price” basis during the rest of the month, officials said.

The shelter is also looking for any volunteers who want to foster the cats temporarily. You can find information on foster care here.

Animal Center officials said that anyone thinking about surrendering their pet to the shelter should consider other options first — including waiting until the shelter is no longer full.

Due to limited shelter space, the Wake County Animal Center is only accepting animals from Wake County residents.

Click here to view a gallery of available animals.

The Wake County Animal Center is located at 820 Beacon Lake Drive in Raleigh. The Animal Center will be closed Thursday and Friday, but will reopen on Saturday and resume its normal daily hours of noon to 6 p.m.