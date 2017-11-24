Man killed when car crashes into downtown Raleigh house, teen charged

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One man is dead and a teen is facing charges after a car slammed into a house in downtown Raleigh early on Friday, according to Raleigh police.

The car after being pulled from the house (Lauren Haviland/CBS North Carolina)

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. in the 800 block of E. Lenoir Street. Police said the car slammed into a home on the street that had one adult male and three kids inside. The man inside the home was killed, but the three children were not harmed.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Etgar Edvardo Bautista-Montoya, 19, of Raleigh, is currently in custody and has minor injuries, police said.

Bautista-Montoya is charged with felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, and driving after consuming under age 21. He appeared before a magistrate just after 6:30 a.m. and was issued a $160,000 secured bond.

Family members arrived on scene around 5:30 a.m. and one woman told CBS North Carolina’s Lauren Haviland that the man killed was her ex-husband.

The woman said that one of the children was sleeping in the bed with their father when the car came crashing into the home.

The identity of the man killed has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

E. Lenoir Street was blocked between Quarry Street and Church Street but was reopened around 6:30 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

