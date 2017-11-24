All lanes of Raleigh’s Wade Avenue reopened following fatal crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fatal crash shut down all lanes in a section of Wade Avenue Friday morning, according to Raleigh police.

The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

All lanes of inbound Wade Avenue heading towards downtown Raleigh — just east of the Interstate 440 bridge and west of the traffic light — were shut down for more than two hours.

CBS North Carolina’s Lauren Haviland reported that it appeared a vehicle slammed into the back of a flatbed hauler. The coroner arrived on scene around 8:50 a.m.

Police said the victim’s next-of-kin has not been notified and their identity will not be released until after the family has been notified.

The NCDOT said the road reopened around 10:10 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.