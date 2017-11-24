All lanes of Raleigh’s Wade Avenue reopened following fatal crash

By Published: Updated:
All of Wade Avenue near the I-440 bridge was closed Friday morning (Lauren Haviland/CBS North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fatal crash shut down all lanes in a section of Wade Avenue Friday morning, according to Raleigh police.

The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

All lanes of inbound Wade Avenue heading towards downtown Raleigh — just east of the Interstate 440 bridge and west of the traffic light — were shut down for more than two hours.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

CBS North Carolina’s Lauren Haviland reported that it appeared a vehicle slammed into the back of a flatbed hauler. The coroner arrived on scene around 8:50 a.m.

Police said the victim’s next-of-kin has not been notified and their identity will not be released until after the family has been notified.

The NCDOT said the road reopened around 10:10 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s