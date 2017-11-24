Efforts underway to help after Apex girl hurt when car crashes into home

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A fundraising effort has been set up to help an Apex family whose home was hit by a car this week.

Police say a car slammed into the family’s home in the 400 block of Kinship Lane around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

A 4-year-old girl was in the house with her mother at the time and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The girl suffered only minor injuries.

But now, her room — and much of the home — is badly damaged. Those raising money for the family say that the home has been “deemed unsafe.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family replace some of their belongings and to pay the girl’s medical bills.

The page reached nearly $3,700 in just a couple of days.

Police say it’s unclear why the driver, who was described as a 48-year-old woman, crashed into the house.

Officials said the woman was cooperating with authorities. Medics checked the driver at the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time and police have ruled out any type of impairment as a cause of the crash, but they are still trying to determine exactly what happened.