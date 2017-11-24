NC woman charged after teen accidentally shoots another teen

WOODLEAF, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a teen boy accidentally shot another teen boy in rural North Carolina, resulting in charges for the woman from whose home the shotgun came.

The Charlotte Observer reports 35-year-old Rebecca Dawn Crawford was charged with misdemeanor failure in the storage of firearms to protect minors in connection with the Wednesday morning shooting.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said the 14-year-old boys had taken the loaded shotgun outside to shoot it, and one boy accidentally discharged it while trying to lower the hammer. The blast of No. 8 “birdshot” hit the other boy in the left side of his stomach.

The victim was airlifted to a Winston-Salem hospital, and was in stable condition during surgery.

Crawford’s relationship with the boys is unclear. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com

