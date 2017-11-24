NC woman killed in Thanksgiving Day crash

CURRIE, N.C. (WECT) – A Currie woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pender County early Thursday morning, according to State Highway Patrol officials.

The wreck happened around 6:20 a.m. on U.S. 421 near Richard Switch Road in Currie.

According to Highway Patrol officials, Jennifer McDuffie ran off the road and hit a tree. No one else was in the car.

Troopers say it is unclear if speed or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

McDuffie’s 21-year-old cousin, EJ, remembers her outgoing personality and positive attitude.

“I loved talking to my cousin because she always had motivational words for me, of course, because I’m still young,” said EJ. “She used to say, ‘keep moving forward, keep looking in the right direction.'”

McDuffie sang in the women’s choir and the mass choir, according to EJ.

“She loved going to church. Everybody used to love her singing,” said EJ. “The only thing I could do is cry every time she sang.”

McDuffie worked as a drive-thru cashier at the McDonald’s on South College Road near UNCW.

“I knew her very well. She was a wonderful lady. Everything about her, her personality. The customers loved her. She will be missed,” said a co-worker.

Another co-worker, who worked with McDuffie for about 15 years, remembers her fondly.

“She was a good person. All the customers ask where she’s at when she goes on break,” the co-worker explained. “She was a happy-go-lucky person, and she loves what she did. God knows she will be missed.”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.