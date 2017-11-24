Police issue new statement one year after Cole Thomas vanishes

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A year after Cole Thomas vanished in Benson, local and state investigators are renewing their appeal to the public for information about his disappearance.

“As a parent myself, I can only imagine how difficult a year this has been for Cole’s family,” said Benson Police Chief Kenneth Edwards in a news release Friday.

“Our staff, and our investigative partners have worked tirelessly to find answers for them, and we will continue to do so. Our commitment remains to finding Cole Thomas, no matter how long that takes, to reuniting him with his family, and to obtaining justice for him. Mr. and Mrs. Thomas and their family have our support, and they remain in our prayers,” Edwards added.

The 22-year-old vanished Nov. 25, 2016, and he officially remains a missing person, though four people have been charged in connection with his presumed death.

Thomas was last seen about 1:10 a.m. that day near East Main Street in Benson.

At the time, he was wearing a light-blue T-shirt, a black long-sleeved shirt, black pants with what police believe was a white Nike swoosh logo, dark Hurley-brand shoes and a blue ballcap with a white mesh back.

There’s a $10,000 reward for information that leads to Thomas and $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of “any person responsible for his disappearance.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (919) 894-2091, or the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation (919) 779-8188.