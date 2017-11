FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews responded to a deadly crash in Fuquay-Varina on Friday afternoon.

The vehicle wreck, which was reported just before 3 p.m., happened at the intersection of U.S. 401 and Meadow Drive, officials said.

The crash involved a big rig that was hauling a Food Lion trailer and a small passenger vehicle, officials said.

The driver of the passenger vehicle died, according to Fuquay-Varina officials.

The driver of the truck was not injured.