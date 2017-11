FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver of an SUV crashed the vehicle into a sandwich shop in Fuquay-Varina on Friday evening.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. at the Subway at 8109 Fayetteville Road, officials said.

Photos from the scene showed a white Nissan Pathfinder SUV all the way inside the Subway.

Glass windows were broken and fire crews was on the scene.

The driver was not injured, and neither was the one employee working there.