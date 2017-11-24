Teen girls fighting and gunfire false alarm close mall early on Thanksgiving

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Riverchase Galleria was forced to close early on Thanksgiving night after a fight broke out around 11:30 p.m.

WIAT reported the mall closed at 11:40 p.m.; about 20 minutes before their scheduled closing at midnight.

Video of the incident surfaced early Friday morning on social media and shows a fight involving several people in the mall just south of Birmingham.

Shoppers inside the mall at the time told WIAT that word quickly spread that there was an active shooter in the mall — and people began to panic.

Hoover Police Officer Brian Hale Friday morning said there were two incidents Thursday night at the Galleria.

The first incident they responded to was a report of shots fired in the Macy’s parking lot around 10 p.m. According to Hale, witnesses reported a group of 20 to 30 teens firing shots. When officers arrived, they determined no shots had been fired. They believe someone likely set off fireworks.

The second incident was a fight. Hale says two teenage girls got into an altercation inside the mall around 11:30 p.m. He tells us the fight was personal in nature.

They sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene by paramedics. No arrests have been made, as no one wanted to press charges.

Hale stressed that there is no reason for anyone to be deterred from shopping Friday. He said he told his own family to get out and have some fun shopping the sales.

“We’re going to be ready to squash anything,” Hale said.