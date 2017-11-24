Water treatment tank explodes at Nash County plant, officials say

MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A tank at a water and wastewater treatment plant in Middlesex exploded Friday morning, according to Nash County officials.

Officials said the tank exploded around 9:30 a.m. at the Pencco plant.

Multiple fire units, EMS and the fire marshal all responded to the scene. It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the explosion or what caused it.

According to their website, Pencco is based out of Sealy, Texas. They have three other water treatment facilities outside of North Carolina — two in Texas and one in California.