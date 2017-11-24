Water treatment tank explodes at Nash County plant, officials say

By Published: Updated:
Fire crews at the Pencco plant on Friday morning. Photo by Patrick Priest/CBS North Carolina

MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A tank at a water and wastewater treatment plant in Middlesex exploded Friday morning, according to Nash County officials.

Officials said the tank exploded around 9:30 a.m. at the Pencco plant.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Multiple fire units, EMS and the fire marshal all responded to the scene. It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the explosion or what caused it.

According to their website, Pencco is based out of Sealy, Texas. They have three other water treatment facilities outside of North Carolina — two in Texas and one in California.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s