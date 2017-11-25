Balloon release held in memory of man who vanished a year ago in Benson

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — People came together Saturday on the anniversary of the disappearance of a man in Benson.

Cole Thomas’ family is still looking for answers.

Saturday marks one year since Thomas went missing in Benson and launched a mystery that police are still trying to solve.

The original story was that, without warning, Thomas bolted from a car while passing through Johnston County.

Later, search warrants revealed talks of a big drug deal. Then, police arrested four people and charged them with concealing his death.

But, police still have not found his body and the case remains unsolved.

Saturday, people gathered to remember Thomas in Benson.

They released balloons in his memory.

People at the scene said they came out to support the family — and let them know they aren’t giving up on the search.

Some of the balloons said, “Cole you are loved.”

Others read “Justice for Cole.”

