Man’s body recovered from Lake Johnson, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are investigating after a missing man’s body was found in Lake Johnson in Raleigh on Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 1:35 p.m. near Avent Ferry Road, according to Raleigh police.

Police said the body was spotted in the lake by people walking in the area.

The victim was later identified Ma Kpa, 31, who was originally reported missing Monday, police said in a news release.

Raleigh police and other agencies were at the scene, according to Donna-Maria Harris, Raleigh police spokeswoman.

Kpa’s body was recovered from the lake around 4:45 p.m.

Crime scene tape was taken down and recovery boats were taken out of the water just after 5 p.m.

Officials said that they were unsure of the cause of death.