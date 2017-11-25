Man nabbed in Garner after 2 killed in Goldsboro birthday party shootout, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) – Goldsboro police arrested a man who was sought on murder charges in a shootout outside a birthday party that left two people dead last weekend.

Joshua Davis, 30, who was also injured in the shootout, was taken into custody Friday at a Garner motel by Garner Police and the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force, police said.

PREVIOUS: 2 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at birthday party in Goldsboro

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. November 18 in the 600 block of Second Street while a birthday party was underway, police and witnesses told CBS North Carolina.

According to the Goldsboro Police Department, three people showed up at the Wayne Memorial Hospital emergency, each in private vehicles, all with gunshot wounds.

Police identified those who suffered gunshots as Carlis Benton, 38, Carlos Darden, 42, and Joshua Davis. Benton and Darden died from their injuries.

The shooting happened at Earl Nails’ home during a birthday party, he told CBS North Carolina.

A car near the shooting scene was hit with at least three gunshots, with the rear passenger window shattered. Nails later had to clean blood off the car that was damaged by gunfire.

A family member of one of the victim’s told CBS North Carolina that Darden and Benton were innocent bystanders.

Nails said the gunfire was unrelenting and he told everyone in his home to get down. He said he had no idea who fired all the shots.

“Why would they do this here on my property – why wouldn’t they do this somewhere else,” Nails said.

On Wednesday, investigators identified Davis as a suspect in the shooting and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Davis is charged with murder in the shooting deaths of Benton and Darden.