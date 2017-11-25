Pedestrian seriously injured in Durham hit-and-run, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run Saturday evening in Durham, police said.

The incident happened just after 6:45 p.m. struck in the 1700 block of Kirkwood Drive, according to a news release from Durham police.

A 30-year-old man was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, police said.

The man suffered life-threatening and was rushed to a nearby hospital, officials said.

No other details, including a description of the suspect vehicle, are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.