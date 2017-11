RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police say a car crashed into a power pole on Six Forks Road between Sandy Forks Road and Lynn Road Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. and the person driving the car suffered minor injuries, police say.

Power was knocked out to more than 200 customers in the area. Power was expected to restored by 1 p.m.

Police expect that portion of Six Forks Road to be closed until early Saturday afternoon.