RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As many as 12 gunshots were fired at a Raleigh nightclub on Saturday evening, police said.

No one was hit by the bullets, which were fired around 7:30 p.m. at Diva’s Nightclub at 4410 Craftsman Drive, Raleigh police said.

Only employees were in the club at the time of the shooting, according to police.

Police said between 8 and 12 shots were fired.

The gunfire came from outside the club and some rounds went inside the club, however, no one was hit, police added.