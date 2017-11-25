Woman killed after accidental shooting in Apex

Published:

APEX, NC (WNCN) – Police say a 38 year-old woman was killed Friday night when a gun accidentally discharged at a home on Walden Glade Run.

Officers arrived to the home just before 11:00 p.m. to find the woman suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen. She was transported to the hospital with a severe injury, where she later died, police say.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Apex Police Department to determine what led to the shooting and to rule out the possibility of foul play.

The woman’s name has not yet been released.

