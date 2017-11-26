1 dead, 1 injured after falling 40 feet at NC construction site

Crime scene tape and police at the site which is a future Staples facility being built by Choate Construction, according to WBTV. WBTV photo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — One person died and another was injured following an incident at a construction site in southwest Charlotte.

According to reports, the incident occurred Sunday in the 3700 block of Westinghouse Boulevard.

The two victims were working on site at the location when they fell about 40 feet.

OSHA was called to investigate the incident with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s assistance, reports stated.

Both patients were transported to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries, where one was pronounced dead.

The other patient is now in stable condition. Neither person has been identified.

No further information has been released.

