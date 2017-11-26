Large fire causes major damage to 3-story NC lakefront home

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) — There were no injuries after a large fire broke out at a three-story lakefront home in Lincoln County Sunday night.

According to fire officials, the incident happened in the 4600 block of Lake Shore Road North in Denver, North Carolina.

No one was home when the house caught fire, but a neighbor called it in.

The fire caused catastrophic damage to the home with very little salvageable.

The second floor of the home collapsed into the first floor.

Fire departments from surrounding counties responded to help contain the fire. A Cornelius fire boat helped extinguish the fire from the lake behind the house.

The fire took about 45 minutes to knock down and there was no threat to other houses.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no further information has been released.

