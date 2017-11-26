Man critically hurt in Raleigh nightclub shooting just hours after 8-12 shots fired

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating a second shooting at Divas Night Club, located at 4400 Craftsman Drive.

No one was hurt in the first shooting which happened Saturday evening, around 7:30 p.m. Police say between 8 and 12 shots were fired and only employees were in the club at the time.

The second shooting happened shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday. Police say no victims were located at the scene but a 41-year-old man was taken by personal vehicle to Duke Raleigh Hospital.

He was subsequently transported to WakeMed where he is listed in critical condition.

Police have not said if the two shootings are related and no suspect has been named at this point.

Police say the club does not have a past history of problems.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

