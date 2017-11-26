Resident taken to hospital after Fayetteville house fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A resident was taken to a hospital after a kitchen fire at a Fayetteville home on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported around 2 p.m. at 5986 Lakeway Drive, according to Fayetteville fire officials.

When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home.

The occupants were already out of the home, but one resident was injured.

The injured person was taken to a nearby hospital for minor burns and smoke inhalation, officials said.

The home sustained about $3,500 worth of damage, according to officials.

