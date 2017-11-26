Durham Freeway reopens after serious crash

A car involved in the crash on the Durham Freeway on Sunday. Photo by AJ Janavel/CBS North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A serious crash on the Durham Freeway blocked traffic on Sunday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 1:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes of N.C. 147 near exit 7, which is TW Alexander Drive, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The right lane in the area was blocked after the crash was reported.

Photos from the scene showed a grey sedan that had major damage from the wreck.

It’s not known how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

The road reopened around 3:40 p.m.

