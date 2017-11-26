Whale dies after washing ashore at NC coast

By Published: Updated:
Photo from WNCT

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT) – A juvenile whale that washed up along the Cape Lookout National Seashore this weekend has died.

The news was announced on the Cape Lookout National Seashore Facebook page Sunday.

The whale, identified as juvenile minke whale, washed ashore Saturday and was in poor health at the time.

Researchers noted that it was thin and ill, officials said. Officials said the whale was about a year old and was 16 feet long.

The Bonehenge Whale Center said they plan to study the whale’s skull and baleen before displaying it in their museum for the public.

WNCT photo

