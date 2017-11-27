Erwin triple shooting leads to chase into Fayetteville, then a head-on crash

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A chase from Erwin into Fayetteville ensued Monday night after three people were shot in Erwin, officials said.

The incident was reported at 7:42 p.m. as “several people shot” at North 15th Street and West M Street in Erwin, police said.

Police responded and spotted a van speeding in the area, said Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson.

Officers tried to stop the van, but it took off and a chase ensued, Johnson said.

The chase went into Cumberland County and then into a trailer park in Fayetteville, police said.

The driver of the van went down a dead-end street and police tried to stop the suspect.

However, the van driver turned around and collided head-on with a police car, according to police.

The driver of the van then went onto Plymouth Street and N.C. Highway 24 before briefly stopping when a handgun was tossed out of the van, Johnson said.

The driver tried to keep going, but the van was heavily damaged, so the driver finally stopped and was taken into custody.

No officers were injured. Gregory Allen Taylor, 24, was taken into custody, police said.

Of the three people who were shot in Erwin, a man is in critical condition and another man and woman are in serious condition, police said.