Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl in Onslow County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 3-year-old girl out of Onslow County.

Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said search crews are looking for Mariah Kay Woods, who was reported missing sometime Sunday night.

Volunteer firefighters are searching the area of Dawson Cabin Road in Jacksonville.

She has brown hair and blue eyes, who stands approximately 2 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds.

A photo of Woods wasn’t immediately available.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Onslow County Sheriff immediately at (910) 455-3113, or call 911 or *HP.