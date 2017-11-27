Clayton assisted living home evacuated due to smoke Monday morning

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — An assisted living facility in Clayton was evacuated Monday morning after smoke filled a section of the building, according to a Town of Clayton official.

Firefighters were dispatched to a commercial fire alarm call around 8 a.m. at Gabriel Manor Assisted Living and upon arrival saw that smoke was showing inside the building, the official said.

The call was then upgraded to a “structure fire” and all residents were evacuated until fire crews could find the source. Johnston County EMS also responded to the scene to assist with the evacuation.

The cause of the smoke turned out to be a heating unit fan in the attic that had burnt up and filled part of the building with smoke, according to the official. There was no fire, only smoke and an odor.

Residents were allowed back in on the opposite side of the area that had filled with smoke while fire crews ventilated the building. Once fire command confirmed it was OK for residents to return to the other section of the building, residents returned to their rooms.

One resident was transported to the hospital by EMS for an issue not related to the smoke, the official said.