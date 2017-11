APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – A dump truck had its bed raised as it moved down U.S. 64 Monday morning when the bed caught power lines, pulling a utility pole and power lines into the roadway, officials said.

All lanes of traffic are closed until 4 p.m. near Jenks Road as Duke Energy crews remove the power lines.

No one was injured in the incident but charges are pending.

Detours are in place.