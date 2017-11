FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said homicide investigators are on the scene of a death investigation on Monday night.

Officials said the scene is at the Comfort Inn at 1922 Skibo Road in Fayetteville.

Police said that they responded to the motel around 9:35 p.m. after a woman was found in a motel room by “an acquaintance.”

Police said the woman was later pronounced dead in the motel room. No other information was released.