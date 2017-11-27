Franklinton man charged with murdering father to represent himself in court

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — The Franklinton man charged with murdering his 83-year-old father has dropped his court-appointed attorney and will represent himself, he said at his first court appearance Monday morning in Louisburg.

John Lawrence Morgan, 42, was charged Sunday night with first-degree murder. Police said the younger Morgan lived at the home with his father, Richard Morgan Jr.

The death was discovered Sunday around 2:50 p.m. when a relative arrived at a home in the 100 block of North Main Street, Franklinton Police Chief John Green said.

Green said the relative was John Morgan, who was later identified as the suspect in the death and was subsequently charged with first-degree murder.

Police said that John Morgan walked into the police department to report his father’s death.

“Officers were at the department doing paperwork, there was a knock at the door,” Green said.

It’s believed that Richard Morgan was stabbed multiple times.

Police said they are familiar with the Morgan home because they’ve responded to domestic disturbances there on multiple occasions.

“We were familiar with the family. The officers were familiar with the son and the father so we all know the family pretty well, so it just brings it home some,” Green said.

Police told CBS North Carolina that Richard Morgan owned Franklin Veneers on N.C. Highway 56.

John Morgan had a very serious drug problem, which they believe may have played a role in the murder, police told CBS North Carolina.