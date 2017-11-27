Help CBS North Carolina ‘Stock the Sled’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS North Carolina will host a toy drive on Dec. 8 at two Wal-Mart Locations, 10050 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh (Brier Creek) and 5450 New Hope Commons Drive, Durham (I-40 Exit 270).

New toy donations will be accepted to benefit Wake County children through the Capital City Clauses and the Salvation Army of Wake County’s “Christmas Cheer” Program.

CBS North Carolina will broadcast live throughout the day from both locations beginning at 4:30am! North Carolina News will feature live shots and coverage throughout the day with visits from Russ Bowen, Sean Maroney, Sharon Tazewell, Bill Reh, Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein and other members of the North Carolina News team.

The event is designed to assist the Capital City Clauses with their goal of collecting more than 5,000 new toys for local children this holiday season while also creating a live entertainment experience for visitors. Meet the North Carolina News team and visit with Santa from the North Pole.

“We are thrilled to be a partner with Capital City Clauses for this event,” said Kristen Byrum, CBS North Carolina’s Director of Marketing. “Our mission is to collect an unprecedented number of toys for Wake County children and we can’t do it without partners like Capital City Clauses, Walmart, and most importantly our fellow community members. With your help, we can exceed our goal of donating thousands of toys to the Salvation Army of Wake County and make the holiday season brighter for our neighbors in need.”

The Capital City Clauses is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization comprised of young professionals in the Greater Triangle area.

Its board will host the 24th annual Jingle Ball at North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences Wednesday, Dec. 6, and donate all of the event proceeds to the Salvation Army of Wake County’s Christmas Cheer Program, which provides food, clothing, and toys to local families in need during the holiday season.

The Capital City Clauses are the largest single source of toy donations for the Christmas Cheer Program, donating tens of thousands of new toys and financial support to the Salvation Army of Wake County for over 20 years.