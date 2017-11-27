NC college sends out alert after 3 shot near campus

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina university sent out an alert after three people were shot near the school’s campus on Monday afternoon.

WFMY reported that three people were shot Monday afternoon near McConnell Road in Greensboro.

North Carolina A&T State University sent out an alert that said a shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. near Sebastian Village, which is off-campus student housing along McConnell Road.

WFMY reported that a Greensboro police officer was nearby at the time and heard the gunfire.

The officer then saw people running, according to the TV station.

One shooting victim was taken to Moses Cone Hospital by a private vehicle while two others were taken by EMS to the hospital.

Police told WFMY that the wounds are non-life threatening.

If you have any information about the shooting call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637.