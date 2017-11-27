NC husband killed just days after getting married

BOLTON, N.C. (WECT) — A Riegelwood man was killed during a possible shooting in Columbus County early Sunday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened on Lizzie’s Drive in the Bolton community.

Michele Tatum, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said a 911 call came in shortly before 5 a.m. about a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, 35-year-old Rickey Recardo Heckstall, was taken by personal vehicle to the Domino’s Pizza off US 74 in Delco and then taken by ambulance to the hospital where he later died.

Tatum said detectives are awaiting autopsy results to confirm how Heckstall died.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Heckstall has had several run-ins with law enforcement, but no connection has been drawn from any previous incident to his killing.

Tamra Heckstall said she and Rickey were married last Tuesday.

Rickey Heckstall was the father of eight children, according to Tamra, who is pregnant with his child.

“He was providing security in Bolton at a club for a friend’s birthday party when he was shot cold dead,” Tamra said. “We have no idea how this happened.”

