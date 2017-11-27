NC mom rejects plea deal after toddler son found dead on porch

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) — The mother of a 3-year-old boy who was found dead on a front porch in freezing weather will be heading to trial in December after rejecting a plea deal in court.

Jamie Basinger was indicted in March on charges of involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse. In court on Monday, the State asked Basinger if she would plead guilty to the involuntary manslaughter charge and she declined.

After rejecting the plea deal, a trial date was set for December 11.

Basinger’s son, Landyn Michael Melton, was found dead on March 15 on a porch on Hopewell Road. A neighbor called to report what they thought was a child’s body.

The indictments against Basinger came down on Monday, April 3, and were acted on a week later.

It is still unclear how Melton ended up on the porch in the bitter cold, but the child’s body had no signs of trauma, according to the autopsy.

It was in the low 20s that morning and officials do believe Landyn was on the porch “for a while,” said Major Banks Hinceman.

Four search warrants were issued after the boy was found dead. According to the affidavits presented to a judge to allow the searches to take place, Basinger was questioned by investigators and “Admitted to methamphetamine drug use on March 13, 2017 and marijuana drug use on March 14, 2017.”

Basinger also told authorities she last saw her son alive at 10:30 p.m. on March 14 when she put him to bed.

The warrants state that Basinger volunteered to take what is called a Ten Panel Drug Screening Urine Test. The paperwork states results from that showed Basinger tested positive for a “Multitude of illegal substances (drugs).” Because of that test, additional urine and blood samples were requested and seized from Basinger and sent to the state lab for analysis. Results of those tests have not been released.”

When Basinger was arrested and was being taken into the Magistrate’s Office, WBTV asked her if drugs had played a part in what happened. She remained silent.

She has been in jail awaiting trial under a bond of $55,000 since.

