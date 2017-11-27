Officials investigate after 2 soldiers found dead in 3 days at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Army officials say two soldiers were found dead in their barracks at Fort Bragg in the last few days.

One soldier was found dead Thanksgiving while the second soldier died over the weekend.

The most recent soldier died Saturday. Officials say he was 22-year-old Army Spec. Carlton Butler.

Butler was an 82nd Airborne paratrooper.

Military officials close to the investigation say Butler was fatally shot, and no foul play is expected.

The first death was reported after officials say a roommate found Pfc. Nicholas Martinez dead on the floor on Thanksgiving.

Martinez was a student in training to become a special forces soldier.

Officials say there were no obvious signs pointing to how Martinez died.

Officials say both deaths are still under investigation and they are waiting on autopsy results to pinpoint the exact cause of death in both cases.