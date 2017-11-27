Raleigh man charged with prostituting minor

By Published:
Joseph Anthony Lewis (CCBI)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 33-year-old Raleigh man was arrested after police said he was involved in trafficking a child for prostitution.

MOBILE USERS: Click here for mugshot gallery

Joseph Anthony Lewis, of Hill Street in Raleigh was arrested Saturday during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near Morrisville, records show.

Warrants say Lewis was charged with felony human trafficking of a child victim and felony promoting the prostitution of a minor.

Records from the Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification show Lewis was charged with driving while impaired stemming from that traffic stop.

He is being held under $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s