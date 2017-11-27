Raleigh man charged with prostituting minor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 33-year-old Raleigh man was arrested after police said he was involved in trafficking a child for prostitution.

Joseph Anthony Lewis, of Hill Street in Raleigh was arrested Saturday during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near Morrisville, records show.

Warrants say Lewis was charged with felony human trafficking of a child victim and felony promoting the prostitution of a minor.

Records from the Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification show Lewis was charged with driving while impaired stemming from that traffic stop.

He is being held under $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.