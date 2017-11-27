Raleigh road-rage shooting victim talks about terrifying experience

RALEIGH (WNCN) – The woman shot in a terrifying road rage incident earlier this month in Raleigh is sharing her story.

She told CBS North Carolina in an exclusive interview that she is lucky to be alive.

With no arrest in the case, the victim asked that CBS North Carolina not identify her.

“It wasn’t like you were aiming to scare me. You was aiming to kill me,” the 22-year-old victim said.

The victim is not mincing words. She said she was shot at six times and the intention was clear.

She explained how the situation that night developed.

“It was a big gap in between us, well between him and another car. So, I ended speeding up a little to get in front of him and they end up blinding me with their bright lights,” the victim said.

The incident happened back on Friday, November 10.

The victim said she was coming from Crabtree Valley Mall, getting onto I-440 headed east. Once on I-440, she said that driver got in front of her and slammed on his brakes.

She managed to avoid hitting him. Words were exchanged and then there was gunfire.

“The girl he was with pulled out a gun and she cocked it back and I seen him reach for it. But I’m not sure which one pulled the trigger. But all I seen was gunshots,” the victim said.

“When I pulled over, all I felt was pain,” she went on to explain.

Fortunately, she wasn’t alone in the car. Her friend called 911. She’d been shot in the buttock and required immediate surgery.

The victim said she spent five days in the hospital and still suffers with stomach pain and has trouble walking.

“It could happen to anybody else that’s out there and the fact that you would even do something like that, is like your conscious doesn’t bother you,” the victim said about the person who pulled the trigger.

The victim is sharing her story in the hopes that it will lead to an arrest. She believes someone may have seen something.

So far, police have said a silver BMW SUV was involved.