Teen out on bond at time of deadly Raleigh crash, judge says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen was out on bond at the time of a crash that killed a father in downtown Raleigh early Friday.

Etgar Edvardo Bautista-Montoya, 19, of Raleigh was arrested after he sped away from police and plowed into a home located at 805 E. Lenoir Street just after midnight.

Anthony Joseph Gaines, 42, and two kids were inside the home at the time of the collision. Gaines was killed while the two children only suffered minor injuries. They were treated at WakeMed and released.

Bautista-Montoya appeared in court Monday where the judge raised his bond from $160,000 to $200,000.

It was revealed in court that Montoya was out on bond from an earlier assault case when the incident happened, the judge said.

According to police, the incident occurred after an officer was passed on westbound Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard by a car traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer attempted to stop the car on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near State Street, but the suspect turned north onto State Street and sped off.

Police said that “Pursuant to [Raleigh Police Department] departmental policy, the officer disengaged from the attempt to conduct the traffic stop.”

It was shortly after that Bautista-Montoya blew threw a stop sign located at State and Lenoir streets and slammed into the house. No officers were involved in the crash, police said.

Bautista-Montoya was taken in to custody at the scene. He suffered minor injuries, police said. He is charged with felony death by motor vehicle and driving while impaired. He took a breath test and registered a .12 BAC nearly four hours after the crash, according to results included with an arrest warrant filed in Wake County court.

According to police, there were two juveniles inside Bautista-Montoya’s car at the time of the crash. They were checked out by EMS at the scene and medically released.

Bautista-Montoya is scheduled to appear in court again Dec. 18.