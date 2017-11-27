Wake Forest family wins $2 million with lucky Powerball ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake Forest family won $2 million in a Powerball drawing earlier this month, North Carolina lottery officials say.

The mom, whose identity was not revealed by lottery officials, and her family claimed the prize Monday after winning in the Nov. 15 drawing.

Steddy Primus said his mom likes to buy a ticket every week and that she checks the numbers consistently, lottery officials said in a news release.

Primus learned that his mom, an Army veteran, won the lottery and Primus began calling family members.

“At first I thought something was wrong,” aunt Eleas Ottley of Wake Forest told lottery officials. “We never call each other that early in the morning unless something bad happened.”

“I thought he was playing a trick,” said Ottley, who is a nurse. “It wouldn’t be the first time.”

Primus’ mom bought the Quick Pick ticket at El Mandado Supermercados on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh.

The ticket matched the numbers on the five white balls to win $1 million. Because it had the Power Play feature, the prize doubled to $2 million when the 2X multiplier was drawn.

The total “take home” amount after taxes and other deductions was $1,390,020.