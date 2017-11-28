15-year-old NC student killed by log hanging off truck during crash

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) – A 15-year-old was killed in a crash involving a logging truck in Caldwell County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at 7:43 a.m. at the intersection of Wilkesboro Boulevard (N.C. 18) and Taylorsville Road (Highway 90) in Lenoir. Police say the logging truck was turning right onto Taylorsville Road when a Ford F-150 tried to go through the intersection and struck a log extending off the back of the truck.

The passenger in the Ford, 15-year-old Wesley Alfred Oliver, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Oliver was a student at Hibriten High School, located near the scene of the crash.

Counselors were available at the high school Tuesday for students, police said.

There was no word on other injuries.

As of 1 p.m., no charges had been filed in connection to the accident.

No further information has been released.

