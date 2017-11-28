Temporary power outage closes all Town of Cary facilities

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Town of Cary closed its facilities Tuesday amid a power outage that peaked at more than 12,000 customers Tuesday.

Around 10 a.m., the outages spread from the Harrison Avenue and Reedy Creek Road split down to Cary Parkway.

Cary tweeted asking for customers to report outages to Duke Energy and not 911.

The Town closed its facilities, including Cary Town Hall, due to the outage. But the Town said citizens can still conduct business online with Cary.

By 11:40 a.m., less than 100 customers were still without power.

The cause of the outage wasn’t immediately available.

