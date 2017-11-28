Durham police officer suffers serious injuries in UTV accident

BAHAMA, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham police officer was injured in an utility terrain vehicle accident at a training range in Bahama on Tuesday, officials confirmed.

The incident occurred at the Durham Police Range the 7600 block of Cassam Road just before 3:30 p.m.

The vehicle left the roadway and overturned, police said.

Durham police confirmed the officer was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

He is in stable condition.

The accident is under investigation by Durham Police’s Traffic Services Unit, which is standard protocol.