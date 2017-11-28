Durham police officer suffers serious injuries in UTV accident

By Published: Updated:

BAHAMA, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham police officer was injured in an utility terrain vehicle accident at a training range in Bahama on Tuesday, officials confirmed.

The incident occurred at the Durham Police Range the 7600 block of Cassam Road just before 3:30 p.m.

The vehicle left the roadway and overturned, police said.

Durham police confirmed the officer was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

He is in stable condition.

The accident is under investigation by Durham Police’s Traffic Services Unit, which is standard protocol.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s