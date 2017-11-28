PHOTOS: Firefighters rescue disabled man from Clayton house fire

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A disabled man and his son were rescued from a burning home in Clayton Monday night, according to the Town of Clayton’s public information officer Stacy Beard.

Firefighters responded to the home located at 1169 Grovewood Drive, just off Barber Mill Road, on Monday right before midnight, Beard said. The father and son were asleep when the fire was sparked in the living room of their home.

The son called 911 and told dispatchers that the house was full of smoke and his disabled father was trapped inside, according to Beard.

The Clayton Fire Department arrived at the scene and saw the son outside flagging down the fire trucks. According to Beard, the son told firefighters that he tried getting his father out but couldn’t.

Five firefighters searched the house, which was entirely full of smoke, until they found the man in his bedroom unable to walk or speak. Firefighters were able to get the man out of the house and onto a stretcher outside the house.

The son and his father were transported to UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill with injuries related to smoke inhalation. Neither of the men were burned and both are expected to recover, Beard said.

The house is currently unlivable, according to Beard. The father, son and the mother — who was not home at the time of the fire — are in need of a place to live.

The Clayton Fire Marshal said it appears the fire started in the living room under a bookcase where there were electronics. A final determination on the cause is still being made, though.