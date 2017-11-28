2 water main breaks reported in Durham near NCCU’s campus

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of Fayetteville Street in Durham was closed due to a water main break Tuesday morning.

The section of the street where the break occurred is on the campus of North Carolina Central University.

University police told CBS North Carolina that this is the second water main break discovered near campus this morning.

Police said that crews will have to dig up the street in order to make the repairs to the water main.

The second water main break near campus is in a neighborhood off Masondale Avenue. A photo from the scene shows what appears to be a large sinkhole. The street has been shut down and the water has been turned off as crews work to repair it.

Crews on scene said these two water main breaks are the same pipe, just different locations.

It will take 3 to 4 hours, at a minimum, to make the repairs.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.