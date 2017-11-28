2 water main breaks reported in Durham near NCCU’s campus

By Published: Updated:
A water main broke on the campus of NCCU Tuesday morning (Lauren Haviland/CBS North Carolina)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of Fayetteville Street in Durham was closed due to a water main break Tuesday morning.

The section of the street where the break occurred is on the campus of North Carolina Central University.

University police told CBS North Carolina that this is the second water main break discovered near campus this morning.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Police said that crews will have to dig up the street in order to make the repairs to the water main.

A second water main break in Durham, just off Masondale Avenue (Lauren Haviland/CBS North Carolina)

The second water main break near campus is in a neighborhood off Masondale Avenue. A photo from the scene shows what appears to be a large sinkhole. The street has been shut down and the water has been turned off as crews work to repair it.

Crews on scene said these two water main breaks are the same pipe, just different locations.

It will take 3 to 4 hours, at a minimum, to make the repairs.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s