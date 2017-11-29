3 arrested in Raleigh drug investigation, police say

(Robert Richardson/CBS North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police arrested three people in connection with a drug investigation in a neighborhood off S. Wilmington Street.

Two men and a woman were arrested after officers responded to the 2700 block of Verde Drive at the Tryon Village Apartments just after 1 p.m.

Raleigh SWAT teams responded to the scene and used a robot and K9s as part of the investigation.

The U.S. Postal Inspector and Wake County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the call.

The investigation into the call is ongoing.

CBS North Carolina has a crew on scene and will update this story as it develops.

