RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A large number of Raleigh police officers responded to the Tryon Village Apartments at the intersection of Verde and Fairway drives on Wednesday afternoon.

A number of officers in tactical gear and carrying assault rifles could be seen rolling what appeared to be equipment cases at the scene. Paramedics were also on scene, assisting a person who was in the back of a police vehicle.

At least one person was taken into custody.