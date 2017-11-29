Man dies after Durham shooting, police say

(Michael Mitchell/CBS North Carolina)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday in the 100 block of East Cornwallis Road, authorities said.

Officers responded to the scene for a report of a shooting at about 6:20 p.m. and found a man who had been shot, police said. Photos showed that the scene was at a gas station.

The man was taken to a local hospital, but died soon after, according to Durham police.

Police are asking anyone with information about the killing to call Investigator E. Hines at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

